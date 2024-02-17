Thane, Feb 17: Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of MDMA and brown sugar worth Rs 31.6 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in the Koparkhairne area on Friday evening and intercepted the accused, who were found moving about suspiciously, an official said.

The police recovered 63 gm of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) and 253 gm of brown sugar, valued at Rs 31.6 lakh, from their possession, he said.

The accused, Mohammad Shamim Ismail Ansari alias Sam (27), Khalida Khatun Mohammad Azim Ansari (23), and Afia Khatun Hayat Mohammad Ansari (19), were arrested, while their accomplice Ruksana Ansari is absconding, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, and investigations are underway to find out from where the contraband was sourced and the intended customers.