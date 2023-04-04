Itanagar, Apr 4 (PTI) In a push towards strengthening rural road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has released Rs 22.74 crore to the northeastern state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The incentive has been given for the "best performance" of the state in the implementation of the rural road development scheme during the 2022-23 financial year.

The fund would be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under PMGSY, the statement said.

During FY'23, roads covering 1096.24 km, including 61 bridges, were constructed in the state under the PMGSY scheme.

Efforts of the state government to improve quality with new technology and fund spent on the maintenance of roads are considered for the financial incentives, the statement said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Centre and assured that the grant would be "optimally and judiciously utilised".

He said rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government, and the grant would help it maintain rural roads constructed under the scheme.

Khandu also congratulated state rural works department personnel for their efforts, the communiqué added.

