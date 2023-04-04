Mumbai, April 4: The Mumbai police recently booked two teachers of a Kandibali-based play school for allegedly hitting and mistreating 25 toddlers. The play school is located at Swami Vivekanand Road in Kandivali West. Police officials said that the two teachers not only mistreated the toddlers but also slapped them. The incident came to light after a father of a two-year-old boy noticed changes in his son's behaviour.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the complainant lodged a complaint against two teachers of Rhymes and Rumbles play school after he observed that his son was afraid of noise and was being aggressive. The complainant identified as Kaushal Dinesh Zaveri (35) told cops that his son and other toddlers at the school were mistreated. Mumbai Shocker: School Teacher Punches, Kicks Three Students During Her Class in Santacruz, Act Caught on CCTV; Booked.

Zaveri enrolled his son in the play school last year in October. "There was no way to conduct a background check of the playgroup, our choice of the playschool was based only on other parents' experience." Cops learned that there were a total of 25 children who were admitted to the play school in two batches.

The father said that he observed several behavioural changes in his son such as being scared of noises. He also alleged that his son had become aggressive. At first, he thought his son was bullied, however, he received more insights when other parents also told him about the change in their child's behaviour. Following this, he sought CCTV footage of the play school's sessions.

"I was shocked to see that the two teachers at the preschool - Jinal Cheda and Bhakti Shah were hitting the kids and literally throwing them on the ground, pinching their cheeks hard if they did not pose for a promotional photo or even head slapping the back of their heads with books if they accidentally dropped it," Zaveri added. Mumbai: Arabic Language Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Two Minor Students in Oshiwara.

After watching the CCTV footage, a few parents along with Zaveri approached cops and lodged a case against the two teachers. The teachers have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

