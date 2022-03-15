New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Centre has approved a proposal to issue a postage stamp in the memory of Bharat Ratna recipient P V Kane, a renowned Sanskrit scholar and an Indologist.

This was conveyed by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who had written to him in this regard.

"It is to inform that the proposal of commemorative postage stamp on Bharat Ratna Mahamahopadhyay P V Kane has been approved," Vaishnaw said in a letter to Pawar.

In a letter to the minister last month, Pawar had said Kane was the only Bharat Ratna recipient in whose memory the Department of Posts had not issued a postage stamp.

Born in 1880, Kane was a Sanskrit scholar, a lawyer, a parliamentarian and an Indologist, and is best known for his work "History of the Dharmasastra", one of the most comprehensive books on Hindu Law, spanning nearly 6,500 pages.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1963 and the title Mahamahopadhyay, an honour given to Sanskrit scholars.

Kane practised law at the Bombay High Court from 1911 and was later appointed as a professor of law at the Government Law College, Bombay.

He was also the vice-chancellor of the Bombay University and had played a key role in establishing the Kurukshetra University in Indic studies.

Kane died in 1972.

