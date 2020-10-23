New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said certain Kashmir-centric politicians practice "politics of opportunism" as when they are in power they swear by India and once out of power, they question the sovereignty of the country.

He was responding to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's statement that she was not interested in holding the tricolour or contesting polls till the flag and the constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were restored.

"It is simply a politics of opportunism. When they are in power they swear by India, when out of power they question the sovereignty of India. It exposes the duplicity of these so-called mainstream politicians," Singh told PTI.

He said the common man in Jammu and Kashmir had already been taken for a ride for three generations by these dynasts belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC).

"They call themselves mainstream politicians of India. If they really believe in it, she should be asked what problem has she got in raising the Indian tricolour?" asked Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel and Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

In her first media interaction after her release from 14-month detention following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, Mufti said she was not interested in contesting polls till the flag and constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were restored.

She said she would only hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state would be restored.

Singh said youths of Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly becoming aware of lots of avenues unfolding for them.

"They know there are enormous opportunities waiting for them. Youths are very well informed. The aspiration level of youths of Jammu and Kashmir has increased in the last four-five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"The politics of yesterday that might have worked its trick about half a century ago is not going to work today and tomorrow," he said.

