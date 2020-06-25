Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday allowed passenger buses to operate within the state and also gave permission to shopping malls to reopen as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions, an official said.

The government on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines to this effect.

State Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh issued an order for the resumption of passenger bus service within districts and inter-districts with immediate effect for the convenience of people, a public relations department official said.

However, certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus while running the buses, he said quoting the order.

"The bus drivers, conductors and passengers will have to wear face-masks. Bus conductors will have to ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms during the onboarding and deboarding of passengers as well as journey," he said.

"The buses will halt at designated stops and they will be sanitised at regular intervals. During the journey, consumption of pan-gutkha and tobacco, smoking and spitting will be strictly prohibited," he said.

Besides, bus owners will also have to maintain the record of passengers, he added.

In a separate order, Kamalpreet Singh, who is also the Secretary of the General Administration Department, said that clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate while complying with social distancing and other protocols, he said.

However, cinema halls, gyms, swimming, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut, he said.

Similarly, in the shopping malls, the gaming zone and playing area for children will remain closed.

Moreover, in sports complexes and stadia, only sports activities will be permitted, while viewers will not be allowed there, he said.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone then only essential services will be allowed there, he said.

