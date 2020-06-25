New Delhi, June 25: The Indian Railways on Thursday announced to cancel all passenger trains till August 12, 2020, and said a full refund will be given to passengers who booked tickets. Bookings of tickets for journey between July 1 and August 12 have also been cancelled. However, Special Rajdhani and Special Mail/Express train services that started from May 12 and June 1 will continue, the Indian Railways said in an order. Indian Railways Reports Zero Passenger Deaths in Past 15 Months, 2019-2020 In Its 'Best Ever Safety Performance'.

"It has been decided that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to 12.08.2020," read an order issued by the Railway Board. "It has also been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trams for the journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled," it further stated. Fifteen pairs of Special AC trains, started from May 12, and 200 time-tabled trains, started from June 1, will continue to operate.

Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12:

Full refunds generated for all the tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey dates from 01.07.2020 to 12.08.2020, as they stand cancelled now: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/0jmAWrku0L — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The railways on Tuesday announced to cancel all train tickets booked for regular trains on or prior to April 14 and said that refunds will be generated for the same. The Railway Board in an order dated June 22 said: "It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated."

The railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On May 14, it had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds.

