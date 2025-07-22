Visuals from the hospital where the miscreants are being treated (Photo/ANI)

Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two miscreants allegedly involved in the Chandan Mishra murder case were injured in an encounter with Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Bhojpur Police on Tuesday.

The miscreants have been identified as Balwant Kumar Singh and Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh.

They have been arrested by Bihar Police and are currently being treated in a hospital. They have reportedly admitted to their involvement in the murder case.

Police seized two pistols and one magazine.

Earlier on Sunday, all four of the accused were arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, said Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma, adding that the other four are still absconding.

Unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment on July 17.

"On 17th July, Chandan Mishra was shot dead in the hospital. The shooters fled to different places after committing the crime. While starting the investigation, raids were conducted by the Patna Police at various places, and many people were questioned. The main shooter, Tausif, was arrested in Kolkata. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF gave us very commendable support, and due to that support, Tausif was arrested in Kolkata. Along with Tausif, 3 other people were also found there who had a role in this conspiracy...He has been booked in NDPS, Arms Act and attempt to murder cases in the past. Nishu Khan has also been booked in extortion and Arms Act cases in the past, with him his Harsh and Bheem arrested...All 4 of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata...," SSP Kartikey K Sharma said.

He further said, "The other four are still absconding and will be arrested soon. The investigation is underway."

The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. (ANI)

