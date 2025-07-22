Rajouri, July 22: A flood-like situation has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, the Rajouri District Administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the district for today. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous downpours have led to waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far. Weather Forecast Today, July 22: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Continuous downpours have led to waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas, officials said. Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking road construction work in the hilly areas of the Pir Panjal region of Rajouri to improve connectivity and reduce waterlogging in market areas such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal. "Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, especially in market areas, we are constructing concrete pavements," said Sanjay Sharma, a BRO engineer. "The drains in the market were often clogged, leading to water overflow on roads. We've now covered those areas with concrete pavements and are also addressing damaged road patches," he said. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Causing Severe Waterlogging; Traffic Affected (Watch Videos).

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-like Situation in Rajouri

#WATCH | J&K | Flood-like situation in Rajouri after Dharhali and Saktoh rivers experience rising water levels following incessant rainfall in the area Rajouri District Administration declares closure of all government and private schools in the district for today. pic.twitter.com/o3zMKsZSzd — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

Sharma added that the initiative aims to ensure smoother travel and maintain road safety, with regular maintenance underway. Furthermore, in the neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh, two people died in a rain-triggered landslide in Chamba district on Monday. A boulder fell on a house during heavy rainfall. Ashwani, who is a Patwari, while talking to ANI, said, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred last night. As a result, a boulder fell on a house, and two people tragically died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered from the debris with the help of the police and taken to Chamba Hospital. The government also provided immediate relief to the victims. Currently, we are further assessing the danger in the area and preparing a report on the losses."

