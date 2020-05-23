India News | Chandigarh Airport All Set to Resume Operations with 13 Domestic Flights

Chandigarh [India], May 23 (ANI): After a gap of two months, the Chandigarh International Airport is all set for the operations of flight form May 25 with 13 domestic flights in a phased manner.

"The Chandigarh airport has arranged to ensure social distancing between the passengers. A special equidistance is marked on the floor to help passengers stand with a minimum required gap of one metre," said a press release by the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).

The following sectors will be served from Chandigarh airport -- Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh, Bangalore, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad.

The CHIAL said that passenger seating arrangement is done in such manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using the chairs by blocking seats that are not to be used, with proper tapes/markers.

The security personnel have been provided with transparent plexiglass sheets to avoid any physical contact and protection.

"The airport has also formulated SOPs for the safety of passengers and airport staff, which include social distancing, stringent thermal screening. The process of sanitisation and disinfect the airport is also being ensured. Separate dustbins are kept at different locations to dispose of PPE kits," said the CHIAL further.

All the food and beverage retail outlets are instructed to promote take away and encourage digital payment. Information regarding social distancing, personal protection, Do's, and Don'ts are also being displayed on the FIDS system, standees at prominent locations, the CHIAL said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced that domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. The minister said that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. (ANI)

