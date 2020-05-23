The confirmation whether the crescent moon is sighted in Jammu and Kashmir will be made by Hilal committees after Maghrib prayer. Stay here for live updates.

Srinagar, May 23: Muslims residing in Jammu and Kashmir will attempt to sight the crescent moon this evening, which marks the 29th of Ramadan (Ramzan) month and is known as Chand Raat. The sighting of the crescent moon will end the ongoing Ramzan month and mark the beginning of Shawwal month. Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will also be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir depending upon the moon sighting. Catch live news updates on the Eid moon sighting in Jammu and Kashmir here.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Hence, if the crescent moon is sighted this evening in Jammu and Kashmir, Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. If the moon does not appear, Muslims in the union territory will observe 30th day of Ramadan on Sunday (May 24) and Eid will be celebrated on Monday, May 25.

With the sighting of the crescent moon, Shawwal month will also start. Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Hilal committees decide whether the moon is sighted in their respective city. Stay here for live updates on the Eid moon sighting in Jammu and Kashmir.