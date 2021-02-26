Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 69 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the infection tally to 21,659, according to a medical bulletin.

No new coronavirus-related fatality was reported in the Union Territory on Friday. The death toll stands at 351.

The number of active cases rose from 279 on Thursday to 322 on Friday, the bulletin said.

Twenty-six patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection in the city, taking the number of cured persons to 20,986.

A total of 2,52,022 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,29,413 tested negative while reports of 97 samples are awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS

