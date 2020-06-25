Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh rose to 423 on Thursday after three more people tested positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The new patients are a four-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman, all of them family members of an infected person in Ramdarbar area, it said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Allows Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Amid Lockdown: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Seven coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the disease. A total of 329 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said

A total of 7,072 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 6,618 tested negative while reports of 29 people are awaited, it said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 88 and fatalities at six.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)