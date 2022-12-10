Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others at the programme in Rewa. (Photo/ANI)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the changing picture of Madhya Pradesh will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India.

He said the people were experiencing all-round development under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gadkari was speaking at a programme at Barsaita in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday. The Union minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for seven road projects, to be laid over 204.81 km at a combined cost of Rs 2443.89 crore.

The Union minister also inaugurated the four-lane Churhat bypass, a six-lane tunnel, a four-lane road from Satna to Bela (with paved shoulder), concrete-cement road in Rewa city under CRIF, a two-lane road to Gajan, Magarwar, Itour, Khamhariya Goraiya and Sajjanpur.

He also inaugurated the two-lane road on the Chhibora-Gajan section and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the New Sapta Marg connecting Beohari to Adarsh Village and Devtalab-Naigarhi road under CRIF.

Gadkari also visited the Rewa-Sidhi six-lane tunnel and appreciated the work done on the project. He said, "The Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel is India's first 'Aqua Duct'. The Bansagar canal and road have been built over it. This will go down as an important tunnel in the country and will give a new dimension to the development of the region. This tunnel connects the second tunnel after 300 metres, has 46 exhaust fans, an optical fibre lane, as well as an LXBC and fire fighting systems."

Gadkari thanked and congratulated the engineers concerned for the work, adding that five greenfield expressways/highways of high quality are also being constructed in Madhya Pradesh.

The Union minister said, "A logistics park and an industrial area should be developed near these highways. A 245-km portion of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway will be built in Madhya Pradesh. Atal Progress-Way, Indore-Hyderabad 6-lane, Ujjain-Garoth 4-lane and Agra-Gwalior Green Field Highway are also under construction."

He also announced completion of all missing links of Narmada Parikrama Path on the request of CM Chouhan, saying that all road transport-related proposals of the state would be cleared without delay.

"Madhya Pradesh has all that it takes for setting up industries. There are ready water supply sources, energy, transport and communication. The state's agricultural production has increased due to improved irrigation facilities. Today, Madhya Pradesh is leading the country in agriculture. CM Chouhan deserves congratulations for this," Gadkar added.

The CM said, "PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are developing the country at a fast pace. Today is a historic day for the land of Vindhya. A wonderful tunnel has been made in the area. Gadkari-ji has laid a network of roads across the entire state. There has been no shortage of funds in this development pursuit. The roads of Madhya Pradesh have become so good that today our minister Gopal Bhargava reached Rewa from Sagar in three-and-a-half hours." (ANI)

