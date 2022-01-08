Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Insisting that there was no threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life during his recent Ferozepur visit, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday sought to target him with a remark of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“One who cares for his life more than duty, he should not take big responsibilities in a country like India,” Channi took to Twitter to quote Sardar Patel.

Talking to reporters here earlier, the chief minister reiterated time and again that there was no threat to the prime minister's life and said he was tired of saying that and was ready to perform even “Mahamrityunjay path” for the long life of the PM.

“I am tired of saying this, what was the security threat pradhan mantri ji. I will perform 'Mahamrityunjay path'…,” he said.

“What are you talking about? Where was the threat? There was no protester within one km from Pradhan Mantri. Where the PM goes, his 6,000 security personnel come. IB is there, SPG is there, ours is the largest democratic country and you are the PM. What danger he could face?” the chief minister said, expressing his exasperation. “There was no threat, nobody hurled a stone, and you (Modi) say your life was in danger… What happened to you? There could never be a danger to you in Punjab,” he said. “You want to win in UP by holding Mahamrityunjay path,” he added. The chief minister alleged that the PM apparently did not being stopped in Gujarat or Varanasi, but resented his convoy being held up in Ferozepur. “No incident had happened,” he said, adding “when people in Gujarat stop him then everything is right and when people stop in Varanasi then everything is right. (you were) not even stopped in Punjab and (you) returned, then it was wrong.” The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally. Replying to a question on development projects which were to be announced by the PM in Ferozepur, Channi took a jibe and said two years had passed since the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway was announced and the land had been acquired for this. “How it could be 'saugaat' (gift)? The work is already going on,” he said. He further said the PGIMER satellite centre was already ready. Taking a swipe at the PM, Channi said when there was no gathering at the rally then he could have announced from Delhi. “Who stopped you?” he asked Modi. Channi on Thursday had alleged that Narendra Modi's "gimmick" of "threat to his life" was aimed at "toppling a democratically elected government" in the state. Channi had further said the prime minister is a respected leader of the nation but it does not behove a leader of his stature to indulge in "such cheap theatrics". The PM was scheduled to lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala.

