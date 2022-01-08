Mumbai, January 8: Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. With this, the count of active COVID-19 cases in the area has gone up to 729.

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 8,95,098.

A total of 6,003 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours and five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

There are currently 1,06,037 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

