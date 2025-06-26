Shimla, June 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state would soon introduce a chapter on awareness against drug abuse in the school curriculum.

Presiding over an event organised on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the chief minister said "the state government was set to include one chapter on raising awareness against drug abuse in the school curriculum".

Sukhu said the vision of a prosperous country can only be realised by channelising the energy of the youth in the right direction, and the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the use and trafficking of drugs, a statement here said.

He said the state government will continue its relentless efforts to crack down on drug networks and take stern action against the offenders and reiterated that the youths should join this fight. He also urged the public to join the drive to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

The chief minister said that tough action will be taken against government employees involved in drug-trafficking. "I want to give a clear message to the people that there is no place for drugs in the Devbhoomi," he said.

Sukhu said the government is focused on providing employment opportunities and encouraging skill development for those recovering from addiction, thereby integrating them back into mainstream society.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasised the need for a large-scale movement akin to the freedom struggle to root out this evil.

Parents and teachers should maintain regular dialogue with children and encourage them to actively participate in sports and other constructive activities, he added.

Experts from various fields discussed in detail the harmful effects of drug abuse and measures for prevention.

