Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): The number of passengers on Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra has already crossed 35 lakhs, with a month to go before the journey ends, informed the Uttarakhand DGP.

The Headquarters of the Director General of Police (DGP) also informed that about 3.67 lakh vehicles have reached Chardham.

According to the headquarters, earlier in 2019, 34.5 lakh pilgrims had come on the Yatra, which was a record.

Now again in 2022, the pilgrims have registered their presence in the Chardham Yatra at a record level.

After the commencement of the Yatra in the year 2022, about 11 lakh devotees have visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, and more than 12 lakh devotees have visited Shri Badrinath Dham.

The DGP Headquarters also said that the police are providing all possible help to the pilgrims at every level, as per the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

