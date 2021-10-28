New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A cheque issued as security under a financial transaction cannot be considered as a worthless piece of paper under every circumstance, the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

It said that ‘Security' in its true sense is the state of being safe and the security given for a loan is something given as a pledge of payment.

The top court said that mere dishonouring of the cheque cannot be construed as an act with a deliberate intention to cheat.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said that the cheque is given, deposited, or pledged to make certain the fulfilment of an obligation to which the parties to the transaction are bound.

“A cheque issued as security pursuant to a financial transaction cannot be considered as a worthless piece of paper under every circumstance. ‘Security' in its true sense is the state of being safe and the security given for a loan is something given as a pledge of payment. It is given, deposited, or pledged to make certain the fulfilment of an obligation to which the parties to the transaction are bound,” the bench said.

The top court said that if in a transaction, a loan is advanced and the borrower agrees to repay the amount in a specified time frame and issues a cheque as security to secure such repayment, the cheque which is issued as security would mature for presentation and the drawee of the cheque would be entitled to present the same.

It said, “On such a presentation, if the same is dishonoured, the consequences contemplated under Section 138 and the other provisions of Negotiable Instruments Act would flow”.

The bench said that when a cheque is issued and is treated as ‘security' towards repayment of an amount with a period being stipulated for repayment, all that it ensures is that such cheque which is issued as ‘security cannot be presented before the loan or the instalment maturing for repayment towards which such cheque is issued as security.

“When a cheque is issued even though as ‘security' the consequence flowing therefrom is also known to the drawer of the cheque and in the circumstance stated above if the cheque is presented and dishonoured, the holder of the cheque/drawee would have the option of initiating the civil proceedings for recovery or the criminal proceedings for punishment in the fact situation, but in any event, it is not for the drawer of the cheque to dictate terms with regard to the nature of litigation,” it said.

Dealing with various scenarios, the bench said that the borrower would have the option of repaying the loan amount or such financial liability in any other form, and in that manner, if the amount of loan due and payable has been discharged within the agreed period, the cheque issued as security cannot thereafter be presented.

“Therefore, the prior discharge of the loan or there being an altered situation due to which there would be an understanding between the parties is a sine qua non to not present the cheque which was issued as security,” it said.

It added that these are only the defences that would be available to the drawer of the cheque in a proceeding initiated under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

“Therefore, there cannot be a hard and fast rule that a cheque which is issued as security can never be presented by the drawee of the cheque”, the top court said, adding that if such is the understanding a cheque would also be reduced to an ‘on-demand promissory note' and in all circumstances, it would only be civil litigation to recover the amount, which is not the intention of the statute.

The top court set aside an order of Jharkhand High Court of December 17, 2019, and restored the orders of the Judicial Magistrate and the complaint, and said that it should have proceeded in accordance with the law.

The order came on a dispute between two parties in which Daltonganj resident Sripati Singh (since deceased) represented by his son Gaurav Singh has given a loan to Hitesh Kumar Jain of Rs 2 crore.

The bench noted that towards the said transaction, four agreements are stated to have been entered acknowledging the receipt of the loan, and the said agreements were reduced into writing on non­-judicial stamp papers.

Jain had assured that the amount would be returned during June/July 2015 and towards the same, three cheques amounting to Rs.1 crore were handed over to Singh. Thereafter, three more cheques for Rs.1 crore were also given.

In July 2015, Singh is stated to have met Jain during July 2015, when he had assured that the amount will be repaid during October 2015.

Based on such assurance, Singh presented the cheques for realisation on October 20, 2015, but on presentation, the said cheques were returned due to ‘insufficient funds' in the bank account of Jain.

Singh then got issued a legal notice as contemplated under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and had contended that Jain had taken the money on the assurance that the same would be returned but had deceived him.

He lodged a criminal complaint under Section 420 of IPC as also Section 138 of NI Act and the Judicial Magistrate by order dated July 4, 2016, took cognizance, and issued summons to Jain.

Jain then moved the Jharkhand High Court claiming to be aggrieved by the magistrate's order.

The High Court allowed his plea and set aside the order of the magistrate. Singh, aggrieved by the High Court order, moved the top court.PTI MNL MNL

