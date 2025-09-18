Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 18 (ANI): In a significant development in the fight against Left Wing Extremism, twelve Naxals, including five women and seven men, surrendered before police authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday. The surrendered cadres carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 18 lakh, officials said.

According to police, the surrendering group consisted of members affiliated with key Naxal units operating in the Indravati and East Bastar regions, two areas known for long-standing insurgent activity.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, September 18, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Guria confirmed the surrender. "12 Naxals carrying a total bounty of Rs 18 lakhs have surrendered today. The 12 Naxals include five women and seven men. Two of them were ECMs in their Naxal outfit in the Indravati and East Bastar areas. One of them is from Platoon 16, whose commander we had neutralised in the last operation," Guria said.

The official added that the Naxals chose to surrender because they were under pressure from ongoing police operations.

Also Read | India at UNSC Calls on International Community To Ensure LeT, JeM Don't Use Afghanistan's Territory, Says 'Closely Monitoring Situation'.

"They have said that they are under pressure as they know the police will continue anti-Naxal operations. They are surrendering because of the govt's surrender policy," SP Guria said.

The official further said that the state's surrender policy had been effective this year. "In 2025, 171 Naxals have surrendered, including top cadre Naxals. Under the surrender policy, the surrendered naxals are given Rs 50,000 each and their identification documents are made so that they get benefits of govt schemes," he explained.

A day earlier, security forces neutralised two Naxals during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Acting on intelligence inputs about Naxal presence in the region, a coordinated search operation was launched. During the operation, security personnel recovered arms, ammunition, and other materials from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, on September 12, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hailed a joint operation by security forces which neutralised 10 Naxals, including a senior commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, congratulating the officials for conducting an "excellent operation" in a restrained manner.

"It was an excellent operation. It was a joint operation of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted in a very restrained manner. The operation lasted for two days. In the encounter, all the Naxals were killed. A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed. Along with that, nine other Naxals were killed," the Deputy CM told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)