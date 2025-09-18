Mumbai, September 18: As archers take aim at the Polo Ground in Shillong, excitement builds for lottery enthusiasts awaiting the Shillong Teer Results Today, September 18, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the popular archery-based lottery features Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, with results declared for both Round 1 and Round 2, giving participants a chance to check if their predictions hit the mark. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated daily to reflect winning numbers, making it easy for players to follow the outcomes. Participants can check results online through meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Thursday’s Shillong Teer result has already sparked interest among players who placed bets ranging from 0 to 99. The game, legal and widely followed in Meghalaya, determines winning numbers based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round. By visiting the aforementioned sites, participants can access the Shillong Teer Result Chart for both rounds and verify their numbers in real time. Whether it’s the Morning Teer or Night Teer, enthusiasts can stay updated and track winning combinations easily. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 17, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 18, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1 in the morning and Round 2 later in the day, and can be viewed on the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided on these sites. Simply select the option for "Shillong Teer Result for September 18, 2025", and the chart will display the winning numbers for both rounds. Participants can follow these steps to verify their bets quickly and accurately. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated promptly after each round, ensuring players get the latest outcomes. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below to see the winning numbers for today. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly at the Polo Ground in Shillong, and is legally regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. The game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The results are declared based on these last two digits, and winnings are distributed accordingly. Shillong Teer is played Monday to Saturday, excluding Sunday, and provides a lawful and organised form of lottery entertainment in the region.

