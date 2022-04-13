New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

As per Chief Minister's office, Baghel was scheduled to discuss the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the state's resources, policy-related issues regarding the Naxal problem, and development-related issues in Naxal-affected districts, and coordination related issues of central paramilitary forces.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Baghel had said, "I am going to Delhi to have a meeting with the Home Minister. There are a lot of issues in Chhattisgarh that I have to discuss. One of them is the GST issue."

"If we get that money, we will work for the development of Naxal-prone areas. The other issue is that money has been deducted from our state's part for the CRPF. There are more such issues that I will hold discussions on."

Commenting on the violent incidents reported across various parts of the country recently, the Chief Minister said that the police have the responsibilities to control such situations, however, "orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation". (ANI)

