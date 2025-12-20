Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed concern over rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh following the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das. Calling the situation distressing, the CM said such incidents against Hindus should not be happening.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said, "What is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh is very sad. This should not be happening."

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities after the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Vadra pointed at the brutal killing of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, she said, "The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity. The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh."

Spokesperson for the Government of Assam, Piyush Hazarika, condemned the barbaric act.

In a post on X, he said, "The horrific lyn*hing of Dipu Chandra Das, just 90 km from Assam's border, is a tragedy. We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric act of publicly burning a man alive and pray for his Sadgati. This incident is also a stark reminder of the dangers posed by demographic shifts. We have seen how targeted threats and propaganda can escalate into real-life violence. Protecting our people, culture, and territorial integrity is now a national priority, especially as Hindus are becoming minorities in several districts of the region. Assam sits on a ticking time bomb making vigilance, awareness and action all more imperative."

Hazarika made the comments while responding to a journalist's post on the incident.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, in Bangladesh.

"Yesterday (18 December) around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony," the largest minority group of Bangladesh said in a statement.

As protests spread across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to refrain from violence, vandalism and arson. (ANI)

