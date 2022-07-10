Raipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 110 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.78 per cent, taking the tally to 11,56,159, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,043, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Three Teens Held for Murdering 60-Year-Old in Kota.

So far, 11,40,650 persons have recovered from the infection, including 99 during the day, leaving the state with 1,466 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Takes a Dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Says, 'Some People Think They Are Born To Rule but They Should Be Proud Common Man Became CM'.

"Bilaspur led with 17 cases, followed by 16 each in Durg and Surguja, 15 in Raipur and 10 in Janjgir-Champa. No coronavirus case was reported from 14 districts," the official said.

With 2,911 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,80,05,114, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,56,159, new cases 110, death toll 14,043, recovered 11,40,650, active cases 1,466, today tests 2,911, total tests 1,80,05,114.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)