Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 16 (ANI): On the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, 'Krishna Kunj' will be established in all of Chhattisgarh's urban areas. Culturally significant trees such as Banyan, Peepal, Neem, and Kadamba will be planted in Krishna Kunj, the Department of Public Relations informed on Tuesday.

As per a press release, the Chief Minister has directed all collectors to give the Forest Department at least one acre of land for the construction of 'Krishna Kunj.' So far, 121 locations for 'Krishna Kunj' have been identified in the state. Preparations for the plantation are going with great enthusiasm. From Krishna Janmashtami, the planting of trees will be started in the entire state at the site marked for 'Krishna Kunj'.

These environmentally significant trees are also beneficial to biodiversity and the ecosystem. While neem is considered the best natural medicine, banyan is also known as an excellent source of oxygen. According to Hindu beliefs, all the gods and goddesses reside on the Peepal tree and it has many properties. However, in this age of urbanisation, our cultural heritage is dwindling. In Chhattisgarh, a campaign is being launched to save trees and plants in cities, develop a better ecosystem, and revitalise these culturally significant trees.

Regarding the objectives of the 'Krishna-Kunj' scheme, Chief Minister Baghel said, "It has been named 'Krishna-Kunj' to connect people with tree plantation, to save its cultural heritage and to give them a unique identity. The existence of these trees is threatened due to urbanisation in recent years. The 'Krishna-Kunj' initiative is being undertaken to educate future generations about the significance of these trees."

With so much cultural diversity, every Chhattisgarh festival is linked to nature and primitive culture. The festivals were linked with the people for their conservation, and now an initiative is being taken to save trees of cultural significance through the 'Krishna-Kunj' scheme. This scheme is a significant step toward a brighter future for future generations, he added. (ANI)

