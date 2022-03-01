Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A jawan from the Special Task Force (STF) of the Chhattisgarh police was injured in a firing between Naxals and the security forces in Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on Monday night after Naxals opened fire with rifles and under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) at a newly set up police camp at Potakpalli village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The STF and other units were stationed in the camp, which was established last month in Potakpalli, located over 450 km from capital Raipur, and considered as a core area of Maoists, the official said.

The exchange of fire lasted for around two hours, following which the ultras escaped into dense forests, he said.

“An STF jawan sustained minor injury in the skirmish and was administered treatment at the camp itself,” the IG said, adding that his condition was said to be normal.

