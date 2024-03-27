Chhindwara, Mar 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took the poll battle to the home turf of Congress veteran Kamal Nath and said people of Chhindwara have decided to end the "single-family rule" from this constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally, Yadav said Chhindwara is no longer the gadh (fort) of Nath and referred to the slender margin of 37,000 votes by which Nath's son Nakul Nath won from this constituency in 2019.

Also Read | Mumbai City Is Asia’s Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

"Someone is saying that Chhindwara is the 'gadh' (fort) of Congress. It is not a 'gadh', but here everything is 'gadbad' (mess). No one is left (in Congress camp). He (Nakul Nath) was about to lose but just managed to win by 37,000 votes, which is nothing, very small, especially where lakhs of votes are polled," Yadav said.

He was addressing the rally after BJP's Chhindwara candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu filed his nomination papers.

Also Read | Garba of Gujarat on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on Rising Global Popularity of Gargba, Says ‘It Is Celebration of Life, Culture and Devotion’.

Nakul Nath had defeated BJP's Nathan Shah in 2019 by a lead of 37,000 votes in contrast to the 1.16 lakh margin of votes by which the Nath senior had won in 2014.

Yadav said though Kamal Nath calls himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman, he failed to develop a temple of the deity at Jaam Sanvli when he was chief minister.

"It was the BJP government that developed this temple," he added.

Yadav accused Kamal Nath of seeking votes by playing emotional cards despite Congress giving him all posts.

"He was made Union minister and later chief minister. This is an attempt to fool the people again but they are not going to fall into his trap this time. They understand everything," he added.

Yadav said if he (Nath) needs to play an emotional card even after 40 years of being in politics, this shows his political standing.

"Though he (Nath) brought a helicopter in his constituency but parked it in his home only," the chief minister added.

"Nath used to say that he got just 13 months as chief minister to perform, whereas the BJP government in the last three months introduced an air ambulance service for people," he said.

Earlier talking to reporters, Yadav said the people of Chhindwara have decided to end the rule of the single family in Chhindwara and their mood is now in favour of PM Modi and the BJP.

"We will develop Chhindwara as a model Lok Sabha constituency," Yadav said.

MP BJP unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, senior ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Prahlad Patel among others were also present when Sahu filed his nomination papers.

Chhindwara has been the stronghold of Congress for decades. The Grand Old Party lost elections from this constituency just once after Independence.

Kamal Nath had represented this seat for nine terms. In the 2019 elections, Chhindwara was the only saving grace for Congress as the BJP won 28 of 29 constituencies in the central state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)