Mumbai, March 27: Mumbai, the financial capital of India has emerged as the billionaire capital of Asia, going past Asian cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi. Notably, Mumbai is also among the list of top 10 cities with the most billionaires in the world. The list headed by New York also includes London at the second spot followed by Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Moscow, New Delhi and San Francisco.

Notably, the news of Mumbai, the city of dreams becoming Asia's billionaire capital came after the Hurun Global Rich List for 2024 was released. As per the Hurun Global Rich List for 2024, Mumbai surpassed Beijing and Shanghai to become Asia's billionaire capital for the first time. The list also stated that Mumbai which was earlier known as Bombay also broke into the list of the world's top three cities with the most billionaires. Mukesh Ambani Retains His Title as Asia's Richest Person, Gautam Adani Improves Ranking as Mumbai Surpasses Beijing to Become Asia's Billionaire Capital: Report.

Top 10 Cities With the Most Billionaires:

The Hurun Global Rich List for 2024 also revealed the number of billionaires in each of the top 10 cities in the world. New York took the top spot with 97 billionaires followed by London and Mumbai with 97 and 92 billionaires each. On the fourth and fifth spot are Beijing and Shanghai with 91 and 87 billionaires followed by Shenzhen with 84, Hong Kong with 65, Moscow with 59, New Delhi with 57 and San Francisco with 52 billionaires respectively.

The Hurun Global Rich List for 2024, which was released on Tuesday, March 26, also revealed that Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retained his title of being Asia's richest person. On the other hand, Gautam Adani also made a staggering growth in his wealth which has propelled him to the 15th spot in the global rankings. Mukesh Ambani Tops Brand Guardianship Index 2024 Among Indians, Ranked Second Globally.

While Mumbai has emerged as Asia's billionaire capital, China managed to retain its position as the world's leader with 814 billionaires despite a decline of 155 billionaires. Tesla chief and X owner Elon Musk has continued to reclaim his title of being the world's richest person for the third time in four years. He has a net worth of USD 231 billion, which is driven by a surge in Tesla shares.

