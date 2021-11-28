Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) The Centre has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma by six months from December 1.

Sharma, a 1985-batch IAS officer, was due to retire on November 30, but his tenure has been extended from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, an official release said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to the Centre earlier this month to extend Sharma's tenure by six months, it said.

The Centre has issued orders accordingly and conveyed the same to the state government on Sunday, it said.

