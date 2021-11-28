New Delhi, November 28: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has released the list of shortlisted candidates for DV, PMT, PST for recruitment of police constable. The result has been uploaded on the official website of Punjab Police. Candidates who appeared for the test can visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in to check and download the result. The written examination was conducted on September 25 and September 26, 2021. CG Vyapam Admit Card for Mandi Inspector and SI Exam 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in this round will have to appear for r DV, PMT and PST. According to an official note, "Admit Card containing details of Date, Time & Venue for DV, PMT & PST shall be made available w.e.f. 29.11.2021 on the Recruitment Portal." Scroll down to know how to check and download the list of candidates who have shortlisted for DV PMT PST from the official website. UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Here Is How To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the home page click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on link for constable recruitment

Then click on the link to the Recruitment Portal

Click on the link for list of shortlisted candidates

Candidates are advised to go through the list and check for their names and roll number in the same. They are advised to download and keep a print out of the result safe for future references. According to an official note, "Qualifying Stage-I and/or Stage-II does not confer a right on any candidate for recruitment/employment in Punjab Police. The final selection will be subject to existing rules and instructions of Government of Punjab.:

