New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stated on Tuesday that a potential convergence of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could have significant implications for regional stability and security dynamics.

Gen Chauhan spoke at the launch of the ORF Foreign Policy Survey in the national capital.

"The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has allowed outside powers to leverage their influence through debt diplomacy, creating vulnerabilities for India. Similarly, frequent shifts in government in South Asia, with changing geopolitical equations and ideological views, pose another major challenge. Additionally, a possible convergence of interests between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh may have security implications for regional stability and dynamics", CDS Gen Chauhan said during the event.

Gen Chauhan further stated that, given the evolving security landscape, India must adopt both a telescopic and microscopic approach, maintaining a clear long-term strategic vision to address external geopolitical challenges while balancing internal ones.

The CDS also shared his views on the global security situation, describing it as being in a state of flux.

"The global security situation today, as we all know, is in a state of flux. The world is transitioning between two orders. Amid this chaos, the US stance adds an additional layer of complexity, which we are all aware of," General Chauhan said.

Addressing Myanmar, he noted, "When we look at Myanmar or other countries, there is economic instability in many nations. As far as Myanmar is concerned, I don't think any foreign involvement there would be in India's interest."

He highlighted Operation Sindoor as an example of a conflict between two nuclear-armed states. Since the invention of nuclear weapons, there have been hundreds of conflicts, but only one involved two belligerents both possessing nuclear capabilities. (ANI)

