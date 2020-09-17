Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "God's blessing to the country" as he launched welfare schemes on the latter's 70th birthday.

Among other schemes, Chouhan launched Poshan Mahotsav (Nutrition Festival) under which milk was distributed to eight lakh children in the state.

Besides, he transferred Rs 75.55 crore in accounts of 3,56,443 girls under the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme on the occasion, a public relations department official said.

The CM also unveiled a state-level "nutrition management strategy and administered a vow to people to make MP a 'Suposhit Pradesh' (malnutrition-free state) during a programme, he said.

The states eight lakh children with varying degrees of malnutrition will get sweet milk powder under the mahotsav that commenced on the birthday of the Prime Minister," he said.

Greeting the PM, Chouhan said Modi has taken a vow to serve the poor and weaker sections of the society. Modi is a blessing of God for Bharat.

He said a number of welfare programmes are being launched on the occasion of Modis birthday.

The entire week will be observed as the Gareeb Kalyan Saptah (Poor welfare week), Chouhan said.

The 'Poshan Mahotsav' was simultaneously organised at more than 97,000 anganwadi centers in the state.

Later, the chief minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme that he launched in 2005 and which has been emulated by other states also. PTI

