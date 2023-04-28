Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) The West Bengal CID arrested a man from Murshidabad district after fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 94,000 was seized from his possession, an officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, CID officers conducted a raid at Suti in Jangipur in Murshidabad district on Thursday night and nabbed the man with the fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500, he said.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Samserganj in the same district, he said.

"The said FICN along with other articles have been seized and the person has been arrested. A case has been started at Suti Police Station under relevant sections of the IPC," the CID officer added.

