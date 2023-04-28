Bengaluru, April 28: A woman has filed a police complaint against her husband, alleging that he stole Rs 5.6 lakh from her to play online rummy. The 29-year old woman who is an engineer with a private firm has also accused the husband of cheating other women of their money after claiming to be a bachelor and promising to marry them.

TOI reported that the woman has registered an FIR with the Kodigehalli police against her husband identified as Chetan Kumar. The woman also named her mother-in-law Kamalamma, sister-in-law Shruti, and Ramakrishna, maternal uncle of Chetan, as accused. Gurugram Online Fraud: 61-Year-Old Woman Duped of Rs 2 Crore on Pretext of Customs Clearance .

The complainant said that she married Chetan on March 1, 2023 after he claimed to be a software engineer drawing an annual salary of Rs 20 lakh. The woman met Chetan last December through a matrimonial website. Between December and February, he took Rs 5.8 lakh from her, citing different reasons, including his mother's health. He also told her that he had appeared for civil service exams in 2022 and showed her the e-admit card, which turned out to be forged. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 7 Lakh by Fraudsters While Shopping for Electronic Parts Online, Case Registered.

The complainant further said that Chetan left her behind with her family in Vidyaranyapura after the wedding. However, the woman soon discovered that between February 19 and March 18, he had transferred Rs 5.6 lakh from her account to an online rummy account. She also came to know that he had cheated many women of money after meeting them through matrimonial sites, promising to marry them, and took bank loans in their names before vanishing.

The woman also said that two men have filed a complaint against Chetan with Channarayapatna police accusing him of duping them of money on the pretext of getting them jobs. He also has cheating cases against him in police stations of Govindarajanagar and Annapoorneshwarinagar.

The cops have launched probe into the matter and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).