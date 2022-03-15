New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Union home ministry has deputed CISF to provide comprehensive security consultancy to the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Tuesday.

The development came after the Uttar Pradesh government sought the services of the Central Industrial Security Force's anti-sabotage security experts to work in tandem with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body entrusted with the construction of the temple, from the construction stage itself.

"The UP government sent a proposal to the MHA seeking the services of the CISF consultancy wing for the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya two months back. The state government desired that CISF experts are engaged in formulating all security aspects for the project right from the beginning," a senior security officer told PTI.

The CISF recently submitted the first draft report of the project to the UP government, he said.

The state government will bear the cost of the consultancy services rendered by the CISF that should be around 18.75 lakh, the officer said.

A team of experts, led by a senior commandant rank officer of the CISF, has been camping in Ayodhya for the last few months for the project, another officer said.

"The CISF consultancy team has advised the temple trust and its office bearers about all the physical and gadget-based security requirements that need to be incorporated during the construction and after the structure is ready.

"It has also provided inputs to keep the temple complex safe from fire and other hazardous accidents apart from recommending an overall anti-sabotage plan," the officer said.

The temple trust had said in January that the third phase of the construction of the temple, including the plinth work, has begun and is expected to be completed by May.

"The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan, and by December 2023, devotees will be able to get the opportunity of Lord Shri Ram's darshan," the trust had said.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out the construction work and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was entrusted in February, 2020 to undertake the construction of the temple.

The CISF security consultancy wing was raised in 1999 through an amendment to the CISF Act, and it has provided specialised tips to 209 government, semi-government and private establishments till now. These include the NATGRID offices in Delhi and Bengaluru, Infosys campuses in Chandigarh, Jaipur and others, Kanpur Metro, RBI central office in Mumbai and the central jail in Bhopal among others.

The wing provides services like threat perception and risk analysis, access control and perimeter protection, assessment of manpower requirements, crowd control and management procedures and crisis management schemes.

