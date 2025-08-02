Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged metropolitan cities and towns across the state to prepare their development vision roadmaps and ensure timely implementation as part of Urban Development Year-2025.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the aim is to encourage healthy competition among cities, so that Gujarat's cities set a benchmark for urban development nationwide.

Chief Minister was addressing the launch of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation's Development Vision, held on the 61st Foundation Day of the state capital, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated 'Swachhata Warriors' whose efforts helped Gandhinagar earn national recognition in the recent Swachh Survekshan.

He said that while the city is known as a Green City, it has now also earned the title of a Clean City, and it is everyone's shared responsibility to uphold this reputation.

The Chief Minister stated that in 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister, transformed the very concept of urban development by celebrating the Urban Development Year and introducing a holistic and forward-looking approach to city planning.

He further added that this approach not only moved beyond the provision of basic amenities like water supply, drainage, and roads but also charted a path for expanding citizen-centric services through the use of technology.

"The successful celebration of Urban Development Year 2005 infused new energy into Gujarat's cities, making them more vibrant and dynamic, and laid the foundation for a renewed roadmap of urban development in the state," the release said.

Bhupendra Patel said that building on two decades of progress and success in urban development, Urban Development Year 2025 is being celebrated with a clear vision to create world-class cities. To realise this vision, he further said that the state government has increased the Urban Development budget by 40 per cent this year, thereby allocating Rs 30,000 crore.

Chief Minister expressed hope that the state's cities will contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047 through smart and sustainable city development.

During this Amrit Kaal of development, the Chief Minister called for large-scale implementation of water harvesting structures and expansion of urban forests under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative. He also urged citizens to enhance green cover through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Emphasising environmentally sustainable development, he advocated for the widespread adoption of solar rooftops and increased use of e-mobility solutions.

Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, in her welcome address, stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and with the continued guidance of Gandhinagar MP and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, as well as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the city of Gandhinagar is witnessing consistent and sustained development.

Speaking about Gandhinagar's development journey, she said that due to the state government's strong commitment to development, the budget of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has grown significantly--from just Rs 7.47 crore at the time of its establishment in 2010 to an estimated ₹1,718 crore in the year 2025-26. On this occasion, the Mayor also called upon everyone for collective efforts to elevate Gandhinagar from 'Excellent' to 'Exceptional'.

Gandhinagar North MLA Ritaben Patel, extending her greetings on the city's 61st Foundation Day, mentioned that with the strong political will of the state government, Gandhinagar was envisioned as a modern capital and has, over the past six decades, built a distinct identity and earned its place in history.

Guided by the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the city has grown from a Green City into a Global City. She congratulated everyone who has played a part in this journey of progress.

A tree was planted at the Town Hall as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' initiative, in the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. (ANI)

