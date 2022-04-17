New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Modi government's financial inclusion initiatives have ensured that India's population, especially the weaker sections, is economically strengthened and does not suffer like the people of neighbouring countries, the BJP said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam and Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad highlighted the financial inclusion schemes as part of the Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) being observed by the party to mark its foundation day on April 6.

Describing financial inclusion as a “game-changer” for the Indian population, Karad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a historic step by connecting poor people with banks through Jan Dhan Yojana.

“So far 45 crore bank accounts have been opened under this scheme. An amount of Rs 1.68 lakh crore has been deposited in these accounts. More than half of the accounts are of women.

"As many as 31.6 crore RuPay debit cards have been given to these account-holders. Along with this, the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is also being given,” he said.

Comparing India's economic situation with its neighbours, Islam said,”We can ourself see the conditions of our neighbours whether it is Pakistan or Sri Lanka or other countries. People there are crying for help, while the government here is concerned about its people and working to strengthen their condition.”

Islam said Prime Minister Modi's policy has always been to empower the poor and the downtrodden, without any discrimination.

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka and Pakistan as are reeling from economic woes, while Nepal too is facing a financial crisis.

