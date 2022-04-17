New Delhi, April 17: The Supreme Court of India(SCI) has released notification inviting online applications from Indian citizens for filling up vacancies for the ex-cadre posts of Court Assistant(Junior Translator). Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website sci.gov.in from Monday, April 18, 2022.

The online application process will conclude on May 14, 2022. Note, the number of vacancies is tentative and subject to change i.e. increase or decrease due to administrative reasons. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

English to Assamese - 2

English to Bengali - 2

English to Telugu - 2

English to Gujarati - 2

English to Urdu - 2

English to Marathi - 2

English to Tamil - 2

English to Kannada - 2

English to Malayalam - 2

English to Manipuri - 2

English to Odia - 2

English to Punjabi - 2

English to Nepali - 1

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility criteria

All those students who have graduated from university with English and the respective vernacular language as main subjects, with a minimum of two years of experience in translation work from English to the respective vernacular language and vice-versa in government or reputed public institutions, are eligible to apply for these posts. TCS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at IT Firm Through TCS Atlas Hiring Programme; Check Details

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Translator should be above 18 years and below 32 years of age. NHAI Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 80 Managerial Posts on nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The following selection procedure has been prescribed for adjudging the suitability of the candidates for the appointment to the said posts:

Written Test

Typing Speed Test

Viva

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: main.sci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Recruitments."

Step 3: On the recruitment page, click on "Apply for Court Assistant ' Junior Translator."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the documents required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2022 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).