Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the possibility of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for more than a week, clear skies, clean air and a pleasant climate are attracting a large number of tourists to the hill state ahead of the Christmas and New Year season.

The capital, Shimla, and other tourist destinations are seeing an influx of visitors enjoying the clean, fresh environment. However, the lack of snowfall has left some tourists slightly disappointed, even as they continue to enjoy the overall weather.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell for over 65 days. The IMD has forecast no rain or snowfall across most parts of the state for the next five days. A weak western disturbance is expected to approach around December 20, but it is unlikely to have any major impact. Light precipitation is possible only in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said there will be no major weather activity apart from the feeble western disturbance on the 20th.

"During the past 24 hours, a weak western disturbance affected the state, due to which light snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts. In the mid-hill areas like Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, there was light clouding during the morning hours, but no rainfall was recorded," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma.

"From December 15 to 19, the weather will remain mostly clear across the state. On December 20, a weak western disturbance may have some effect, resulting in light snowfall or cloud cover in the higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu. On December 21, light rain may occur at one or two places in Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti, while higher areas may witness light snowfall. Except for this brief activity on December 20 and 21, the weather will remain clear across the state," he added.

"During the past 24 hours, Una recorded a maximum temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures in Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur ranged from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius. In Shimla, Bhuntar and Kalpa, day temperatures are running two to three degrees above normal. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which is about four degrees above normal," Sharma said.

He further stated that morning temperatures may fall slightly. In contrast, daytime temperatures could rise by one to two degrees over the next two days, after which no significant change is expected.

Highlighting the severity of the dry spell, Sharma said it has been prolonged, including a 95% dry spell in November.

"Rainfall was recorded only during the first two weeks of October. From the third week of October till December, the state has received about 95 per cent less rainfall than normal. No major rainfall station has reported significant precipitation so far. Light snowfall has been reported only at high-altitude passes like Rohtang and Baralacha pass," he said.

He cautioned that soil moisture and water sources are currently very low and advised farmers to undertake agricultural activities only after consulting agricultural experts, adding that no major weather events are expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, tourists continue to enjoy the pleasant conditions. Shubhal Kumar, a tourist from Panipat, told ANI that the weather is pleasant and it would have been better if there had been a show or rain.

"It feels very nice here. In Panipat, where we live, pollution is very high due to industries. Here, the air is neat and clean. If there had been snowfall, it would have been even more enjoyable. Even light rain would have added to the experience, but that is not happening right now." Said Shubhal.

"Still, the weather is clean and pleasant, and we are enjoying it. We are visiting for the first time. Around 40 of us have come together. We are staying in Kasauli and will be here for three days. After enjoying the beautiful environment, we will return," he added.

Despite the lack of snowfall, the clean environment and clear weather continue to make Himachal Pradesh an attractive destination for tourists this winter season. (ANI)

