New Delhi, Dec 15: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed the controversy surrounding the proposed renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as "unfortunate", cautioning against creating a false ideological divide and undermining the Father of the Nation's legacy. Reacting to the Centre’s move to introduce a new rural employment law, Tharoor said the principles being invoked were never in conflict.

"The controversy over renaming MGNREGA in the government’s proposed new G-RAM-G Bill is unfortunate. The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces; they were the twin pillars of Gandhiji’s consciousness," he said in a post on X. "Replacing the Mahatma’s name in a scheme for the rural poor ignores this profound symbiosis. His final breath was a testament to ‘Ram’; let us not dishonour his legacy by creating a division where none existed," Tharoor added. ‘I Can’t Understand What Mentality Is Behind This’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move to Rename MGNREGA, Says It Will Cost Govt Resources (Watch Video).

The Concept of Gram Swaraj and the Ideal of Ram Rajya Were Never Competing Forces

The controversy over renaming MGNREGA in the Govt's proposed new G-RAM-G Bill is unfortunate. The concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces; they were the twin pillars of Gandhiji’s consciousness. Replacing the Mahatma’s name in a scheme for… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2025

The remarks come as the Centre prepares to introduce the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, called G-RAM-G in short. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the nearly two-decade-old MGNREGA and significantly restructure India’s rural employment framework. The Congress has strongly criticised any move to rechristen MGNREGA, accusing the government of attempting to dilute Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the rationale behind a renaming exercise, warning it would lead to avoidable public expenditure.

"From offices to stationery, everything has to be renamed. This is a big and costly process. What is the benefit of doing this unnecessarily?" she asked. According to the proposed Bill, the guaranteed number of employment days for rural households will be increased from 100 to 125 annually. The new law, formally titled The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, also incorporates AI-based systems for fraud detection and mandates stronger social audit mechanisms, including twice-yearly audits in every Gram Panchayat, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability. Jammu and Kashmir: Centre Approves Increased Number of Person-Days Provided Under MGNREGA to 150 Days.

Officials in the Rural Development Ministry said the legislation is designed not only to generate rural employment but also to directly benefit farmers by ensuring the timely availability of labour and improving agricultural infrastructure through better-coordinated asset creation. As per the copy of the Bill listed in the supplementary list of business issued on Monday, the G RAM G Bill aims to address structural weaknesses in the existing framework, expand employment opportunities and ensure closer alignment of rural asset creation with national development goals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Shashi Tharoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).