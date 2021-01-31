Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday dedicated several development works to the people at a programme at the High School ground in Dantewada.

Chief Minister announced Tehsil status for Barsur and the status of Sub Tehsil for Faraspal, Palnar and Badegudara. Baghel also announced the construction of seven new police stations in Dantewada district and a residential colony after the name of Shaheed Mahendra Karma for Naxal-affected families.

Baghel sanctioned an amount of Rs 4 crore from the revolving fund to engage the unemployed at the village self-employment centre, out of which two-year interest-free loan will be given to the unemployed in the area.

Along with this, Baghel also announced the construction of 50-seater Balak Ashram Hostel in Gram Panchayat Moflnar, Ghat construction and beautification work on the Dankini river in the city of Dantewada, the building of shops for the displaced traders of the city, an indoor stadium in Kuakonda Nakulanar, a mini stadium in Barsur, the extension of the bus stand in Kirandul, Shaheed Mahendra Karma Palika Bazar in Geedam, the extension of a residential facility in the police line, the construction of 40-metre culvert on Dhurli to Basanpur road, the construction of divider and wide road with drainage wide from Nakulnar Maharana Pratap Chowk to district office Kuakonda.

A sanction was given for the construction of a museum for the preservation of tribal culture and construction of a community building in Paatarras for Sarv Bastariya Samaj Dantewada. (ANI)

