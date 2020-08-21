Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday promised to ensure justice for a woman who has registered an FIR after being given Triple Talaq over the phone by her husband in Bhopal.

Chouhan said in a tweet that some infuriated people are "playing with this law".

Also Read | Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed as Rajendra Prasad Udyan? PIB Fact Check Terms The Reports Fake News.

"After fighting for the self-respect and justice of our Muslim sisters for years, the Central Government under the leadership of @narendramodi enacted a law to abolish the #TripleTalaaq but still some infuriated people are playing with this law," he said.

"In Bhopal this morning, a Muslim sister has lodged an FIR after being given triple talaq by her husband who sent divorce messages on mobile. I assure the sister that the Madhya Pradesh police will do everything possible to ensure justice," he added.

Also Read | Odisha Government to Adopt Area-Specific Strategies to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

On July 31 last year, the Bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the Triple Talaq.

On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)