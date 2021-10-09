Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, saying despite the heart-wrenching incident, neither the Union minister whose son has been booked in the case put in his papers nor the PM sought his resignation.

In a video message on Twitter, Gehlot also sought the immediate arrest of the accused while terming the incident "unfortunate".

Eight people were killed in the violence on Sunday.

Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

Farmers claimed that Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by them.

Commenting on it, Gehlot said the entire nation is shocked over the incident and the Union minister is yet to resign.

Neither the minister resigned nor PM Narendra Modi took his resignation, Gehlot said.

Referring to a purported video of the minister, in which he allegedly threatened farmers days before the incident, Gehlot said it does not suit the minister.

He also slammed the UP government, saying despite being rapped by the apex, if it does not ensure justice, then it is unfortunate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)