Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed the measures taken for enforcement of road safety, selection of beneficiaries under Orunodoi 2.0, implementation of Amrit Sarovar project and paddy procurement in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioners, SPs and other senior officers of government departments through video conferencing from Guwahati.

Underlining the importance of strict measures on road safety to reduce fatalities, the Assam Chief Minister directed the DCs and SPs to take strong action for the enforcement of road safety protocols, according to an official statement.

He asked them to take action against bike stunts, speed and drunken driving and intensify patrolling on National Highway and important roads across the state.

The Assam Chief Minister stressed on detailed analysis of road accidents to identify causes for corrective measures as well as enforcement of safety measures.

The statement said that he directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct a regular review of road accidents and identify spots where accidents take place on a regular basis.

"District Road Safety Committee must visit all such spots to get a first-hand understanding of the situation," Sarma said.

While directing the Transport Department to prepare an analytical report of all accidents that have taken place during the year, the Assam Chief Minister instructed the DCs to take up repairing and other road-related matters with state PWD and NHIDCL on a priority basis.

Further making a call to ensure an 'Accident-free New Year', Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the districts to set a target to reduce accidents by a minimum of 20 per cent during this period in the coming year.

He also directed to carry out strict vigilance at picnic spots to ensure that nobody indulges in drinking and driving.

The Assam Chief Minister asked the DCs to conduct a drive by the officials of the Excise Department against illegal liquor sales at picnic spots.

He also discussed issues related to guidelines on the selection of beneficiaries under Orunodoi 2.0 during the video conference.

He directed the DCs to act in a manner to achieve the set target by April 10 and to ensure the "One Household One Beneficiary" norm through the ongoing selection process.

While discussing matters related to paddy procurement, the Chief Minister said that it is a priority area of the Government and all districts must intensify the procurement drive.

He asked the DCs to take steps for the mobilization of farmers and carry out extensive publicity for natural drying methods to reduce the moisture content to make the paddy ready for sale.

The Assam Chief Minister also discussed the implementation of the Amrit Sarovar project under which 2985 ponds are to be created across Assam. He directed the DCs to submit all remaining DPRs for the project in a speedy manner.

Sarma also asked the DCs to carry out the Special Immunization Drive in a focused manner. (ANI)

