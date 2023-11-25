New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while interacting with senior citizens on their way to Gujarat's Dwarakadheesh under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana took a dig at the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the blessings of the elders are more powerful than the "big parties".

"Your blessings are more powerful than those big parties....We are giving free medical chekup, giving education to children. We are gettting blessing in return. There is no price on that. They must have huge money, but we have your blessings," Kejriwal said.

To the passengers who are leaving for Dwarakadheesh, he said, "I hope you enjoy your trip...Till now 82 trains have gone and around 80000 have been sent on pilgrimage. I have always tried to be there personally whever a train departs to bid good bye to you."

Kejriwal said that most of the passengers going on pilgrimage are women since many of them do not get the chance to go on trips in their lifetime.

"Most of the passengers are women. Atishi said that men get the opportunity to go here and there for their work. Women do not get the chance. They spend their entire life taking care of their family. This gives them a scope to go on pilgrimage. Moreover since many women from the locality go they get excited as well. You will enjoy your journey and remember it for lifetime," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal added that the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana will kick off in Punjab on Monday and he is slated to visit the state to interact with the passengers over there who will be going to Nanded.

"From Monday this Teerth Yatra Yojana will be started in Punjab as well. I am going to Punjab day after tomorrow where 1000 passengers will be going to Nanded on Teerth Yatra," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister interacted with senior citizens of Delhi who were going to Dwarakadheesh under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. He was also seen clicking selfies with many of the passengers. Delhi Minister Atishi was also seen along with him. (ANI)

