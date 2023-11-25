Hyderabad, November 25: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Revanth Reddy has called for burning effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday in protest against the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Recently, the Election Commission gave a nod to the Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu scheme which gives financial aid to farmers.

"Why is Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and minority Bandhu facing obstruction to be disbursed, if it can be disbursed in the case of Rythu Bandhu? In protest against this, we called for burning effigies of KCR in all Mandal centres tomorrow," he said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy participated in Vijayabheri meetings held in Jukkal and Kalwakurthy constituencies on Saturday. "Under the Rythu Bandhu KCR Government is paying Rs 10,000 whereas Rs 15,000 will be paid if Congress comes next month. BJP and BRS have conspired to harm the farmers. Anyway rest of the money will be paid to the farmers when the Congress comes under Rythu Bharosa," he added. He criticized that Modi in Delhi and KCR are one and the same.

Revanth Reddy criticized KCR saying it is because of students and activists Telangana is achieved. "BRS leaders are talking out of arrogance. The irrigation projects built here and the development of roads were done during the Congress regime. If it is true that KCR gave water, why did the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project fail? Even when KCR won as MP from Mahabubnagar nothing was done for this region. The Dalits who participated in the Telangana movement were ignored. KCR has looted 10 thousand acres and 1 lakh crores. KCR has become CM twice after cheating people who trusted him," he added. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: No Hung Assembly, BJP Will Get Majority to Form Government in State, Says G Kishan Reddy.

"Six guarantees will be implemented when Congress comes to power," he said. The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30. The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

