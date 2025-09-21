Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Chief Minister has set a strict deadline for officials to repair all Bengaluru roads by October 31 and has promised an additional Rs 750 crore grant to tackle the city's pothole problem.

As per the release, DCM Shivakumar stated, "The Chief Minister has given officials a deadline to fix all roads in Bengaluru by October 31. He has also promised an additional Rs 750 crore grant for closing potholes."

After a high-level meeting held at the CM's residence, Cauveri, on Saturday on the improvement of Bengaluru roads and a smooth traffic system, DCM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Urban Development, Bengaluru, informed.

"The Chief Minister and I have held a meeting of GBA officials regarding the pothole problem in Bengaluru. With the cooperation of our officials, police and the public, we have identified 10,000 potholes in the city. I have warned the officials that strict action will be taken if these are not repaired," he said.

"I have instructed the police officials to list the potholes and provide information, and if the public brings them to the attention of the officials, they will be closed as soon as possible. The CM has directed to formulate a separate plan after the end of the current monsoon season," he said.

Shivakumar further acknowledged the impact of recent rains on road conditions, saying, "The pothole problem has increased due to increased rainfall. There are potholes in all cities of the country. But only Bangalore is making news. The media is being controlled in other places. The media has been given more freedom in our state, and this problem is being widely publicized," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Shivakumar has reiterated his commitment to his home district, Ramanagara, by saying that 'he was born here, he would live here and die here'.

Speaking at an event organised in the district on Friday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs, Shivakumar said, "I am born in this soil, I will live here and die here. I have nothing to take from this district as I belong here. My only priority is to empower my people here." (ANI)

