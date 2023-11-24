Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated on Friday the 'Bengaluru Safe City Command Centre' to curb crimes against women in the state.

Speaking on occasion, CM Siddaramaiah said that chain snatching, atrocities on women and murders are on the rise in Bengaluru. 'Bengaluru Safe City Command Centre' has been built under the Nirbhaya Fund to control such illegal activities and this should be properly utilized, he advised police.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Transport Department, Traffic Police Directed To Strictly Implement Ban on BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Vehicles.

"For the first time, a command centre has been established in Bengaluru. This must be utilized for those who are in need of it. There is modern equipment installed at the command centre and they must all be used properly. When the new system is utilized appropriately, Bengaluru will become a safe city and police will also get a good name," he said.

While speaking after inaugurating the Safe City Command Centre, set up at the Bengaluru city police Commissioner's office, CM Siddaramaiah said that it will be meaningful when these facilities reach people. The Command Centre has been built at a cost of Rs 668 crore. The outcome should be on expected lines, the CM opined.

Also Read | Delhi Wall Collapse: Two Kids Killed, Another Battling for Life As Wall Collapses in Jaitpur.

He said that the police must keep an eye on Single houses and also on houses where single women live. He also directed the police to pay attention to ease the traffic and control the atrocities on women in their respective jurisdiction.

He also said that preventing the crime from happening is important.

CM Siddaramaiah also gave the example of the murder of a senior geologist from the Mines and Geology department and directed the police to control crimes. The police must protect women and keep tight vigilance in their jurisdiction, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)