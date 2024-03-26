Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Lord Narsingh Shobha Yatra' in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the CM Yogi said, "For the past several days, followers of Sanatana Dharma across the country have been participating in this festival by taking their heritage of 1000 years to a new height of joy and enthusiasm through a festival like Holi. They express their gratitude towards their heritage."

Also Read | OTP Frauds and Password Hacking: IIT Mandi Develops Authentication System Based on Behaviour Patterns.

"On this occasion, we spread the message of establishing a prosperous society through this 'Shobha Yatra', connecting people from every section of society with our enthusiasm... Sanatana Dharma believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

"This Holi is special, this Holi is divine, this Holi is grand. Followers of Sanatan Dharma all over the world are celebrating their first Holi after Lord Shri Ramlala re-established himself in his grand temple. Best wishes to everyone for Rangotsav," the CM further said.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Detains Two Suspects in Bengaluru Explosion Case.

Visuals show Chief Minister Yogi playing Holi with locals at Gorakhnath Temple and taking part in singing devotional songs along with the other devotees.

The Chief Minister Yogi paid obeisance at Gorakhnath Math temple and presented offerings to the temple priest on the occasion. He also fed cows inside the temple premises.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi on Monday. The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace.

CM Yogi Adityanath also wished all citizens a happy and auspicious Holi, saying that festivals should be symbols of harmony, peace, and equality. CM Yogi remarked, "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation. Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)