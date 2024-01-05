New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Coal India Limited (CIL) has entered into a MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for "the setting up of multi-skill development institutes (MSDIs)," an official statement said.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Coal, the MoU was signed in the presence of Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), Coal India Limited; and Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL (India) Ltd., along with directors (persons) from CIL's subsidiaries and dignitaries from the Ministry of Coal and other coal companies.

As agreed in the MoU, one MSDI will be set up in each subsidiary, with CCL, BCCL, MCL, NCL and SECL covered in the first phase and the remaining subsidiaries in the second phase. The existing infrastructure available at CIL subsidiaries will be developed as MSDIs. The project will cover one-time capex for repurposing existing infrastructure as MSDIs and recurring and project monitoring unit (PMU) expenses per year.

This initiative underscores CIL's commitment to fostering skill development and creating sustainable employment for local youth in coal-bearing areas. The project will help the youth of command areas get market-oriented skill training and enter into formal sector employment or entrepreneurship.

Skilling is a focal point for both the Government of India and CIL's CSR activities, underscoring CIL's commitment to empowering communities. Looking at the shortage of skill training centres in coal-bearing areas, it is very important to train youth from these areas to find alternative sources of livelihood. (ANI)

